To the editor: While our churches do not endorse candidates or parties, we do advocate for human dignity and justice consistent with our beliefs. Our churches' governing boards have voted to support this letter.
We urge all Vermonters to support Proposed Constitutional amendment #2, clarifying the constitutional prohibition against slavery to exclude any and all forms of slavery.
Slavery is a violation of human dignity, reducing a person to the status of property, whether for life or a shorter time. No human should be so reduced ever, even if that person has committed a crime or is under the age of 21.
We also urge all Vermonters to support Proposed Constitutional amendment #5, codifying Roe v. Wade, and guaranteeing the rights of all to reproductive liberty.
Reproductive liberty is essential for women to control their own bodies, their own health care and to have the full autonomy of personhood. While we believe that abortion may not be a preferred option in some cases, we believe that the only way to assure human dignity for women is to recognize and protect their rights to reproductive liberty. This moral decision belongs to the person, and generally not to society as a whole.
We respectfully urge Vermonters to vote in favor of these amendments.
Rev. Ralph W. Howe, pastor
First United Methodist Church of Brattleboro
Rev. Suzanne L. Andrews, pastor
First Baptist Church of Brattleboro
June 29