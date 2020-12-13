Editor of the Reformer:
At the end of this year, the Brattleboro Retreat will close a program called Starting Now. From February of 1993 to November of 2008, I was the director of this program and am proud to be part of its legacy. As a program of hope and encouragement for those struggling with substance use and abuse, this program was well respected in Brattleboro, Windham County, and throughout the state of Vermont. Starting Now was a key piece of Vermont’s treatment delivery network and was well regarded in the state’s Office of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Programs. It should be noted, that although we were only a small portion of the Retreat’s overall finances, this program was profitable from 1996 until I left at the end of 2008. I was privileged to know and work with so many people who contributed to the positive client experience created by our treatment program. It all seems a long time now, so with apologies for anyone I’ve inadvertently left out, these wonderful folks were (in mostly chronological order!)
‘My’ staff: Elizabeth, Lenny, MJ, Virginia, Tom, Drew, Abby, Mary, Peggy, Bob, Peter, Gail, Bonnie, Jenny, Gina, Lauren, Bill, Tom.
‘My’ bosses: Bob, Andrew, Mark, Pat, Jilissa.
Our supervising Docs: Val Y, Todd M, Loren L, Bill G, Tod M, Geoff K.
State Agency allies: Tom P, Peter L, Dick K, Barbara C.
I am sad to see a small, but important bit of history disappear into the fabric of time, and would like to thank all of the aforementioned (and others) people for their time, energy and dedication to each and every participant who came through our Starting Now substance abuse treatment program. We did some really fine work and assisted many people.