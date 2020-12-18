Editor of the Reformer,
What a year for the record books, from the start of 2020 to the final month.
We have seen political turmoil, the pandemic of the century, and an election that was filled with so much truth and unjustifiable lies, to an ending of hope in our future.
We saw heroes in every sector of our health care organizations. We had heroes in every sector of our society helping fellow Americans in need.
We have seen the states, cities, towns, and small communities come together and provide the needed services to help the people from within their own state, as well as help neighboring states with protective equipment needs and medical support in their hospitals.
We saw the essential employees going into work each day, keeping the grocery stores running to maintain the food supply to their communities throughout the state.
We heard story after story of the kind deeds that families were doing to help their neighbors in need.
We learned to all use Zoom in just about every home in America.
We saw how our teachers and students adapted to a new online learning environment.
We saw our homes turned into our new offices, new classrooms and telehealth communication hubs.
But, through it all, we have learned, adjusted, and remained hopeful. By continuing COVID safety practices throughout the winter months we will help avoid the spread of the COVID virus to others.
Knowing the vaccines are being distributed throughout the country, and with timelines for distribution for all sectors of the general population, it looks like 2021 is looking to start a lot better than 2020.
Which is truly good news for us all.
Sincerely,
Dennis Golas
South Hadley, Mass., Dec. 15