Editor of the Reformer:
Well it looks like we have another "teflon don" -- Donald Trump. Moscow Mitch and his senate MAGA sycophants have bullied the courts countless times and have failed to make anything stick.
Several weeks ago the Reformer published a photo where someone had spray painted the word "MAGA" on route 5 in Guilford. Then someone had added the letters ts, apparently to make it sound like "maggots." Although the spelling is different, pronouncing them would sound much the same. One other thing they share, they're both absolutely spineless. Donald, you lost. Suck it up Princess.