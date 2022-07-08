To the editor: I'm nostalgic for the America I knew growing up in the 1950s when you could count on people, businesses, institutions, media, religion, to do the right thing and to tell the truth. I also miss our democratic government ... kept in check by the venerable Supreme Court and the Constitution. We didn't have all of it right but I truly felt we were on a path to correct our past sins and make America great.
Today a large segment of our population want to depart from the basics to "Make America Great Again." They have used their votes to radically depart from our fundamentals by putting a dishonest, self serving past president into office thereby enabling countless regressions including a new Supreme Court with a MAGA mantra ... allowing discriminatory voting systems to stand, stripping the right of individual choice on abortion, threatening marriage equality, and overturning progress on gun control. What's next? Is our democratic election process in jeopardy? Is marriage equality vulnerable? Are women's rights to vote vulnerable? Are we about to overturn Brown vs. Board of Education?
Today I walked through Hannaford and saw a guy with a pistol strapped to his waist. Was he a good guy or a bad guy? He didn't look too good to me and I felt threatened. I was told there was a person with an assault rifle in the store just the other day. I noticed Hannaford has a security detail in front of the store ... unarmed as near as I can tell. Can they tell the difference between a good guy and a bad guy? Can anyone tell the difference? It sure doesn't make me feel safe.
This is not anywhere near the great America that I dream of but apparently it's part of the MAGA plan.
Disgusted,
Jack Lilly
Brattleboro, July 1