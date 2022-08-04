To the editor: I have known John Lyddy for 20 years. He has been a help in this community always. He now is throwing his hat in the state representative (Windham-6) pool. After many conversations with John I find that his conservative thinking matches many of us who share in the same principles: parents' rights, education choices and better relationships with small businesses. John is well versed in constitutional law and Prop 22. When you go to the polls now and in November, remember John Lyddy Sr.
Mary Jane Finnegan
West Dover, Aug. 2