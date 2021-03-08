To the editor: It would be really wonderful to see the old Maple Valley ski area preserved. Both Hogback Mountain and Dutch Hill ski areas were defunct, but local folks have transformed them into fantastic recreation areas for self-powered backcountry skiing, snowshoeing and hiking.
If this model could be followed with Maple Valley, it would be tremendous to keep the trails open and preserve the history of this local lost ski area. I believe Maple Valley is privately owned now, but perhaps the owner could be approached to see if this is something that could be considered. The trees are rapidly growing up there and I would love to see Maple Valley preserved and transformed into a backcountry recreation area before it is completely regrown and gone.
Spencer Crispe
West Brattleboro, March 2