Editor of the Reformer: On Saturday, April 17 in Brattleboro there will be a march calling on local, state and federal politicians to do more to address climate change. Marches are a big part of the reason Vermont Yankee closed, the Civil Rights movement had the successes it did, apartheid ended, women won the right to vote, and the labor movement built the middle class. In recent years, nine million people a year have died of starvation. Droughts, floods, and unseasonable heat and cold -- all caused by climate change -- make it harder for farmers to grow food.
The website of the Center for Biological Diversity is an excellent source of information about the causes of, and solutions to, climate change. The Brattleboro march will start at 1 p.m. at Living Memorial Park and go down Western Avenue to Pliny Park, then slowly along Main Street to the Brattleboro Food Co-op. People who are unable to walk a mile in 15 minutes should join the march at Pliny Park. In case of heavy rain the march will be postponed. If in doubt about the weather check ValleyPost.org after 9 a.m. on April 17. For more information email ewilliams@valleypost.org or call my landline at 802-254-2531.