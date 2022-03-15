To the editor: Like most people, I don’t know the inner details regarding the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union superintendent search discussed in the March 9 article "Superintendent hiring process stalls." However, if Mark Speno applied for the job, I urge the board to jump at the chance to appoint him leader of our district. Because what I DO know is that he is the finest school administrator I have ever witnessed.
Talk to any Green Street School parent, student, or staff member, and you will find people who love him. Through his leadership, our school has become a place where every child is valued and supported, no matter how difficult their circumstances at home. Children thrive emotionally and academically all because he leads with a quiet, steady, and enduring love. I still remember watching him when an incoming kindergartener with significant anxiety was unable to enter the room. In a split second, Mark Speno was down on his knees, gently engaging with him. I don’t know what he said to that child, but I watched the child immediately calm and agree to be led to the welcoming circle. That is what Mark Speno does at a macro level. He leads children, no matter what they’re dealing with, into a welcoming circle of love where they can begin accessing their fullest selves.
Honestly, if Mark Speno applied for the job, I have a hard time believing there could be many candidates more qualified to lead our district.
Ann Braden
Green Street School parent and former WSESU educator
March 9