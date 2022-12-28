To the editor: As a father of three (soon to be four) sons, I read Mr. Rob Okun's Dec. 16 commentary on mass shootings ("10 years later, we can't keep ignoring the 'gender truth' of mass shootings") and the undeniable inevitability of the suspect's description with somber curiosity. Throughout the article, I kept asking myself "why" and waiting for the discussion of the factors to begin. Other than a small paragraph describing bullied and lonely males, the author never takes the opportunity to foster constructive dialogue, of which he has unique insight being a well-known and respected author on the topic. Instead, Mr. Okun infuses confusing political talking points that take away from the essence of his article.

How can we advocate for change when we haven't identified the problems outside of an ostensible correlation between race, gender and age? As a society, we have learned valuable lessons regarding how dangerous it is to profile and associate behavior with race. Certainly, the factors that drive individuals to commit crimes are diverse and complex.

Surprisingly, Mr. Okun indicates there are no "Detective Fridays" investigating these mass shootings. I disagree; I would encourage him to look into David Grossman's research. Several years back, I attended a seminar put on by Grossman, a retired Army Ranger and West Point psychology professor, on the linkage between children playing violent video games and mass shootings. Grossman makes a compelling argument, based on the commonalities and shared experiences of the shooters, his own published research on military history/combat, and the prevalence and ubiquity of profoundly violent and lifelike video games that pervades the demographic Mr. Okun details, as a potential "why." Indeed, Grossman unapologetically flags the murderer's profile; It is worth reading his book before dismissing the notion altogether.

Mr. Okun ends his article by stating a need to "demand the transformation of manhood and masculinity, beginning with our 3- and 4-year-old sons." Having two sons that fall into this category, I ask with genuine curiosity: What does that mean? Unfortunately, no guidance or suggestions come with this bold statement, so there can be no discussion.

Is it possible that this transformation has already begun and might be 20 years or more in the making? In other words, the marked increase in school/mass shootings over the past few decades is the direct result of a society that normalizes and promotes violence yet castigates masculinity as "toxic," creating feelings of confusion, shame and rage in young males who can't understand why they are vilified. Could living in a society where instances of preference are given based on sex and race instead of merit or content of character cause feelings of hate within the perceived "losing" demographic? This is not justification or advocacy for or against any political agenda, but rather simply trying to get to the whys. So far as I can tell, the result of these feelings is the actor carrying out unimaginable expressions of just how deep their rage is.

In order to raise healthy, productive and compassionate men, we must explore and understand the reasons why there is so much rage in a segment of our youth from an apolitical lens. The NRA does not influence my parenting decisions, and climate change does not factor in teaching my children how to manage their emotions.

James W. Matthews

Vernon, Dec. 18