To the editor: Regarding Becca Balint, Michelle Bos-Lun's call for an end to qualified immunity in the Reformer, Feb. 14.
Maybe qualified immunity in Vermont should be removed for all public employees in Vermont rather than just law enforcement officers.
All elected officials, state senators, representatives, school boards, select boards, town employees, etc. should be open for prosecution, if the actions/policies they created in their capacity as public officials cause individuals harm. After all, would this not be fair and equitable?
Vermonters who have been harmed by actions and policies of these agencies would have legal redress. Those who have had children harmed while under actions by DCF, school boards that have hidden sexual abuse of students, parents will be able to sue them personally for the harm caused by their official actions. Those people scammed in the EB-5 scandal, I am sure would welcome this change in policy if implemented government wide.
This might cause elected officials to slow down and pay extra attention to the full consequences to their policies and actions. Knowing they stood to possibly lose everything they have spent a lifetime working for, I am sure might give them pause.
Will this action help in the recruitment of police and Vermont State Police? I somehow doubt it.
James D. Russell
South Newfane, Feb. 15