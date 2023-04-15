To the editor: Reading a commentary should not entail entrance into a reality of “alternative facts,” but John McClaughry is at it again ("Diminishing the culture of violence"). “Banning sales of certain classes of firearms because they can be used in mass shootings — the so-called 'assault weapons' ban — was tried for 10 years with approximately zero positive results.”

Here’s a peer-reviewed article which reached a diametrically opposing opinion: “Assault rifles accounted for 430 or 85.8% of the total 501 mass-shooting fatalities reported (95% confidence interval, 82.8-88.9) in 44 mass-shooting incidents. Mass shootings in the United States accounted for an increasing proportion of all firearm-related homicides (coefficient for year, 0.7; p = 0.0003), with increment in year alone capturing over a third of the overall variance in the data (adjusted R = 0.3). In a linear regression model controlling for yearly trend, the federal ban period was associated with a statistically significant 9 fewer mass shooting related deaths per 10,000 firearm homicides (p = 0.03). Mass-shooting fatalities were 70% less likely to occur during the federal ban period (relative rate, 0.30; 95% confidence interval, 0.22-0.39).” (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30188421/)

Perhaps McClaughry does not consider a 70 percent reduction in probability a “positive result.”

Other studies are less conclusive and more research is needed, research which has been effectively blocked by the NRA and its allies: e.g. https://www.ojp.gov/ncjrs/virtual-library/abstracts/impacts-1994-assault-weapons-ban-1994-96-research-brief, and https://www.rand.org/research/gun-policy/analysis/ban-assault-weapons.html. I’m sure there are many more; these are the result of a 30 second internet search.

Keep thinking and praying; surely that will solve the problem.

John Greenberg

Marlboro, April 13