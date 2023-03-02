To the editor: I support Elizabeth McLoughlin’s election to a 3-year term on the Brattleboro Select Board.
I have known Liz McLoughlin and her family since our families moved to Brattleboro 15 years ago. I’ve watched Liz engage in a wide variety of volunteer community efforts from helping to establish a long-awaited skateboard park at Living Memorial Park to helping the Brattleboro Outing Club secure the necessary permits to have a cross-country ski hut in the parking lot at the Brattleboro Country Club to countless hours helping to raise funds for fellow community members in need through the Empty Bowls Dinner. But perhaps what’s most impressive is her ability to understand that complexity of issues and challenges a small town like Brattleboro faces and seeks to solve those challenges by thoughtfully engaging other members of the community with an open mind and heart. As a member of the Town’s Select board over past four years, serving at varies times as chair, vice chair and clerk, Liz has worked to tackle issues our town has faced including crime, homelessness and economic development. In all those efforts she has demonstrated a deep understanding of how town government should really work through building consensus and working with the town manager, the police chief, and all staff to implement programs effectively. Liz knows there’s no silver bullet to any problem and works to solve problems with input from all perspectives. That's why I will vote for her.
Tom Grasso,
Brattleboro, March 2