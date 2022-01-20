To the editor: To the driver of the purple car that was speeding on Meadowbrook Road in Brattleboro at 1:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7. Your excessive speed threw my walking partner to the ground. She landed on her face on the pavement. It is a miracle that she did not break anything as she is in her 90s. Did you stop? No, you sped off. I carefully picked her up. There was blood running down her face as she had a cut on her nose and her glasses were scratched so badly that she needs to purchase new ones.
Meadowbrook Road is a residential country road. Many people drive here to walk with friends and their dogs. And then there are the bike riders.
You clearly think it is something else. It is not a highway, raceway or turnpike. We have those in Vermont. Meadowbrook is not one of those.
Where you were going at such a speed I do not know. I hope that you made it safely. In the future please use the highway for your travels.
Sharon Myers
Brattleboro, Jan. 10