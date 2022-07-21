To the editor: I have been a Meals on Wheels driver for the past 22 years and find the experience to be extremely rewarding. I volunteer delivering meals once a week averaging about an hour. I have met so many nice people while delivering meals and have made some lasting friendships along the way.
I am proud to be a part of this critical service that provides our neighbors with a meal, many of whom can no longer do their own shopping or are no longer able to prepare their own food. Just as important as a daily hot meal is the fact that my delivery serves as a daily check-in for a senior that may not see another person for the entire day.
There is currently an urgent need for volunteers to deliver meals. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of meals delivered to our seniors has almost doubled. We currently deliver on 11 routes five days a week covering Brattleboro, West Brattleboro, Dummerston and Guilford. Most routes are completed within one hour.
I hope this will provide food for thought for some of you. If you are interested in learning more about volunteering, please contact Cynthia Fisher, executive director of Brattleboro Senior Meals at 802-257-1236. She will be thrilled to hear from you!
Thank you.
Claire Gilman
Hinsdale, N.H., July 19