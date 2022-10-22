To the editor: Health Choice Vermont surveyed statewide candidates about the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The survey, in its entirety can be found at healthchoicevt.com/election-2022/. The survey poses a number of questions to a number of candidates; I want to highlight two.
1. Do you support legislation protecting against government vaccine mandates?
Liam Madden said yes.
Becca Balint said no.
2. Do you plan to preserve parents' rights to choose whether to vaccinate their children?
Liam Madden said yes.
Becca Balint said no. (I contacted Senator Balint via e-mail for confirmation of her answer.)
Of course candidates have the right to believe that everyone should take the vaccine. I believe that mandates not only cross the line of governmental rights — they are not based in logic. It is common knowledge, at this point, that Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, acknowledged that the vaccine does not prevent transmission. And, on October 8, during her testimony at the European Union Parliament, Janine Small, senior executive at Pfizer just admitted that the vaccine was never tested for transmission before its release into the arms of the public.
Currently, the medical freedom debate is taking the form of vaccine mandates. Regardless of our personal decision to get vaccinated or not, if we don't seriously consider the enormity of choice in this issue — when voting — who knows what medical/human rights may be threatened in the future.
Lauri Richardson
Williamsville, Oct. 18