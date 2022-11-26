To the editor: December 7 spells the end of the yearly period to sign up or change Medicare plans all over the U.S.A. As someone who has been receiving traditional Medicare services for over 20 years, I do not plan on changing my plan to a Medicare Advantage plan, no matter how much less expensive it is and no matter how many postcards, emails, and phone calls I receive telling me how wonderful their plans are. Even though traditional Medicare certainly does not include all the services that I would like, it is a real plan, certified by the U.S. government, and cannot deny me services that are covered, drop my coverage or require that I use only certain providers.
While the Center for Medicare Services, CMS has been trying to privatize Medicare by outsourcing it to private insurance companies such as BC/BS, MVP, and now also to provider entities like UVMMC, advocates for keeping Medicare a public program for everyone have learned some interesting truths about what Medicare Advantage (MA) plans are doing to keep their profits up for their investors. Here are a few of those findings:
MA is only able to offer low premiums and out-of-pocket caps by delaying or denying care on the back end, and by discouraging the sickest patients from enrolling.
MA allows seniors to choose their health plan, but it restricts the much more crucial choice of doctor and hospital by using narrow provider networks.
So long as we allow profit-seekers to control our health, they will deny us care, stick us with exorbitant costs, and keep the lion's share for themselves. The only true solution to our country’s healthcare problem is Medicare for All, but if we allow corporations to take over Medicare, we will never see it achieved. (Physicians for a National Health Program, 11/20/22)
Of course, if you are wealthy enough to have assets stored away to pay huge hospital bills when you get sick and care very little about what is happening to those who are sick, then you should sign up for Medicare Advantage. Another fact I learned recently is that more people go bankrupt from medical expenses than from home foreclosures. And yes, both are apt to occur simultaneously.
So, as you make these important decisions, be sure you as an elder, or advisor to an elder, know for what you are signing up this December, and do have a wonderful holiday season!
Mary Alice Bisbee
Montpelier, Nov. 22