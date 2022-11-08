To the editor: The world currently finds itself in the midst of a “mega-crisis,” a result of the war in Ukraine, climate change, food and fertilizer shortages, and the pandemic. People in every corner of the globe are feeling the consequences, especially in low-income countries. Millions of lives have been taken; millions more are at risk due to these intersecting threats. Recently, CNN reported that 50 million people are “trapped in modern slavery due to the pandemic, war, and climate crisis.”
We have the ability to help fellow humans, who, through no fault of their own, find themselves in dire situations.
The most effective but under-utilized financial tool available is Special Drawing Rights (SDRs). Specifically designed to help nations in crisis, these are reserve assets created by the International Money Fund. Last year, the IMF provided SDRs to multiple countries in need. Lower-income countries made good use of them to bring in food and supplies or relieve their crushing debt. However, their stock of SDRs has been exhausted; these countries can’t help their struggling populations without additional relief.
The IMF must act now and support another critically needed allocation of SDRs. Millions of lives hang in the balance.
MaryDiane Baker
Volunteer Action Corps VT Organizer
Brattleboro, Oct. 13