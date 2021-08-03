To the editor: You can’t solve a problem when you ignore all the facts about that problem. Just look at the unmitigated disaster we call “American health care.”
There’s near universal agreement that our health care costs far too much, really doesn’t work that well, and certainly doesn’t work for everyone. In our crazy quilt of commercial insurers and government programs we spent $11,582 per person in 2019, 17.7 percent of GDP, and still many people were unable to obtain the medical care they need when they need it.
Why haven’t we found a better solution by now? Because we’ve been looking for an answer that is politically acceptable, one that won’t unduly upset the people and businesses that profit from the current system, and won’t run afoul of our nation’s faith in “the free market.” The politically palatable answer we’ve come up with: compensating medical providers the way they have always been compensated, based on the number and types of services they perform induces doctors to do a lot of unnecessary things in order to make more money.
This idea that we can solve our health care dilemma by changing how doctors are compensated is now running the health care “reform” show in many places, including Vermont. Our state has adopted an “All Payer” program, in which doctors and other providers agree to be compensated through an “Accountable Care Organization” with a lump sum per patient, no matter how many or how few services are actually provided. But this idea seems to be simply an article of faith, with virtually no real world evidence that I could find to support it. In fact, back in 2012 Dr. Steven Kemble wrote “Fee-For-Service is Not the Problem,” concluding that “it is extremely unlikely that this is the root of our health care cost problem.”
There is, however, evidence aplenty that the cost of administering our current commercial insurance crazy quilt is the biggest piece of the problem. Canada, for example, largely continues to rely on fee-for-service within its single-payer health care system, yet has considerably less expensive health care. U.S. insurers and providers spent $812 billion on administration, amounting to $2,497 per capita versus $551 per capita in Canada, according to the Annals of Internal Medicine.
A single payer health care system is obviously the best way to reduce those administrative costs. It’s too bad that our misplaced faith is blotting out that fact.
Lee Russ
Bennington, Aug. 1