To the editor: Mark Borax in his May 20 letter to the Reformer ("Don't trust COVID vaccines for children") refers in passing to COVID-19 vaccines as being “gene-altering brews” and that “thousands … are getting seriously injured and dying” from the vaccines. All I can take away from these references is that Mr. Borax is getting his medical information from unreliable and fake sources. There is no alteration of genes involved in any of the vaccines that are pulling us out of this pandemic. Several popular commentators are well-known for making things up and then spreading misinformation.

Letter: Don't trust COVID vaccines for children To the editor: Vaccines for children? According to the CDC, children under 16 have a 99.997 …

Certainly the Letter Box is a great place to express opinions. However, such grotesque misstatements masquerading as information are not opinions. If I wrote that gasoline is not flammable or that carrots were poisonous those would not be considered as opinions. Undermining public health campaigns should not be one of the roles of the Reformer. Placing a correcting disclaimer beneath Mr. Borax’s letter would have been justified in my mind.

It seems like we are in an era of necessary disclaimers. Let’s not let up now when we are so close to ending this pandemic.

Andy Davis

Brattleboro, May 25