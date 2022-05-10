To the editor: We will enthusiastically vote for Molly Gray in the Democratic Vermont Primary on August 9 for Vermont’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
As lifelong friends of Molly and her family, we have tremendous respect for the ideas and values she brings to her role as lieutenant governor. We know she will bring those same values to Congress.
Molly’s extensive and wide range of experiences make her the best candidate to hit the ground running in Congress. Her international work with the International Committee of the Red Cross on human rights, her time in Washington D.C. on the staff of Congressman Peter Welch, and her statewide service as lieutenant governor — particularly her work constructing and authoring the Recover Stronger Agenda — give her the needed understanding to do the important work for Vermont in Washington. She’s the only candidate in the race with nearly half a decade of experience working in and with Congress; she’s also the only candidate to have defeated a Republican opponent in a statewide race.
We know that she will fight especially hard from a human rights perspective on issues concerning housing, health care, and climate change. Her Recover Stronger Agenda for Vermont aligns with many areas of the federal Build Back Better plan, and we know we can count on her to be a firm ally of President Biden’s agenda. We encourage our fellow Vermonters to back Molly as well.
Chris Osgood and Mary Heller
Putney, May 2