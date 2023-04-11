To the editor: Years ago my wife and I came to an unscientific conclusion: that, past the age of 27, one's basic personality rarely changes. And then, more specifically, we included attitudes: about race, gender, color, nationality or religion.
We still think that is true: who we are as a person, including our attitudes about different others, is quite fixed before we're 30.
So, every time we read about "sensitivity" or "implicit bias" training or have undergone such training ourselves, we wonder whether it accomplishes much. Or whether, in fact, being told how we ought to think and behave may harden prejudices (especially with overmuch indoctrination).
For a number of years, we've wondered especially about efforts to retrain police to deal appropriately with people they're policing. And our sense is that that training is of marginal use - beyond enabling management to say they're trying. (See 2020 NPR report on a major independent study of the NYC Police Department: "It's fair to say that we could not detect effects of the training on officers' enforcement behaviors." Robert Worden, lead author of the study by the John Finn Institute for Public Safety).
What would be of use is thoughtful screening of applicants for police work, including two-stage screening for excess aggressiveness. First, careful scrutiny of the candidate's background, and then close observation in the police academy (including assessment by candidates' peers, proven useful in other settings).
Some of that likely is done already. But I expect it could be done better, and be more effective, than sensitivity training of police once on the force.
Bryon Stookey
Brattleboro, April 3