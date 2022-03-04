To the Editor: As a history enthusiast, I always enjoy the weekly column from the Brattleboro Historical Society. It’s terrific that they are working with middle school kids, instilling and fostering, I am sure, a lifelong interest and appreciation of the past and our community.
I would like to add a little more to the information shared in the most recent column, "A local history of toilets," which defined the term “toilet” in regard to clothing. The explanation is given that the word originally meant a light cloth covering; therefore, a “toilet,” in this usage, was a covering used to protect the fancy clothes (not “dressing gowns,” as a dressing gown was, essentially, what we would call a bathrobe) worn by party attendees.
While this is partially true, a “toilet” in 19th century terms was also a classy (and rather pretentious) description of a person’s clothing or outfit. So when it was written that “many extremely rich and handsome toilets were worn,” it just meant that folks at this shindig were dressed to the nines.
As an aside, one remnant of the erstwhile Clapp House does remain — the massive front door key is on display in the historical cabinet in Centre Church.
Heidi Mario
Brattleboro, Feb. 27