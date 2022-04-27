To the editor: The Guilford Free Library invites all Guilford residents to come to the library on Saturday, April 30, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to get a better sense of the expansion project that has been envisioned and proposed, to meet with trustees and friends of the Guilford Free Library and share your enthusiasm and concerns, ask questions, and meet your neighbors over doughnuts, tea, and coffee.
On May 24, the town of Guilford will be offered the opportunity to revote on an article passed by the March Town Meeting’s Australian ballot regarding the expansion of its little library. Built in 1891, the library has developed into a vibrant hub of activity, offering many programs for adults and children as well as a wonderful collection of books and audiobooks.
Based on feedback from much of the community over the past decade, the trustees of the Guilford Free Library have been working to find a way to expand these programs and create spaces that would be accessible to all Guilford residents. (As it is, the existing building cannot accommodate a wheelchair.) Of prime concern has been developing a design that would keep the character of the village of Guilford Center intact while creating the space for necessary growth.
According to the Vermont Department of Libraries, the Guilford Free Library, though one of the oldest, is also one of the smallest in the state. Through repeated discussions and surveys offered to the townspeople over the past 14 years the common response has been “the need for more space.” This expansion project is a reflection of that demand.
It is our hope that every Guilford resident will recognize this unique opportunity to support the health, growth and well-being of our town, and that every registered voter will make the effort to vote again on this article and show their support for the vital expansion of a very special community center.
Respectfully submitted,
Laura Lawson Tucker and Judith Serkin, co-chairs of the Guilford Free Library Board of Trustees
April 26