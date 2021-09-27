Dear (Vt. Department for Children and Families) Commissioner Sean Brown and Gov. Scott,
We are all motel and hotel management from around the state who have participated in the GA (General Assistance) Motel Program. For the past year and a half, we have sheltered Vermonters experiencing homelessness during the pandemic. We have not only housed people, but we have become supports for and friends with clients staying here. Many of us felt as if we did the most meaningful work alongside folks experiencing homelessness in this last year, helping house our community during a worldwide pandemic.
After this past year, we are extremely concerned to see that people are again becoming homeless. We have spent the last year helping people build bridges to stability in their lives; on July 1, that stability began collapsing. On September 23, when 500 more households were exited, even more people began sleeping in tents and on the streets yet again. This is unacceptable.
We as motels support continuing the GA Motel Program using federal FEMA money until December 31. We believe that this program could be used to end homelessness in our state; it could be a bridge to transitional and permanent housing. It is economically beneficial to end homelessness in our state. We spend thousands of dollars of taxpayer money on shelters and temporary solutions each year. Why not use FEMA money to pay for an extension of the motel program and build housing using ARPA funds, decreasing the economic effects of homelessness long into the future? However, it’s not the economic effects that are most important. What is important is the family sleeping in the local park while motel rooms have open arms across the street.
We as motel owners call on Governor Scott to use the federal money to reinstate the GA Motel Program through December, and ensure that there is safe and consistent housing available when the time comes to transition out. At this point, every available motel room should be used for shelter.
Please take action to support people who are experiencing homelessness. Do we truly support the most vulnerable Vermonters? Or will we continue making excuses even as motel owners are openly willing to continue the program? Now is the time to act before 600 people are kicked out.
Thank you for your consideration,
signed,
CountrySide Motel
Fife and Drum Motel
Deer Run Motor Inn
Fairbanks Inn
The Golden Eagle
Ladd Brook Motel
Windsor Motel
West Rd. Motel
South Gate Motel
Sugarhouse Motel
Starlight Motel
Sonesta Suites Burlington
Shady Lawn Motel
Rodeway Inn Bellows Falls
Travel Inn
Pierre Motel
Magic View Motel
Econo Lodge Brattleboro
Apple Valley Inn and Cafe
Econo Lodge St. Albans
Black Mountain Inn
Brandon Motor Lodge
Highlander Inn
Maurice’s Motel
North Star Motel
Pinecrest Motel and Cabins
Quality Inn Colchester
South on 5 Motel
Rodeway Inn East Woodstock Ave Rutland
Bradford Motel
Best Western Bennington
Bennington Motor Inn
Budget Inn
Cadillac Motel
Days Inn Colchester
Days Inn Shelburne
Econo lodge Montpelier
Fairbanks Inn
Knoll Motel
Middlebury Sweets
Swanton Motel
White River Inn and Suites
Hollow Inn
Midtown Motel
Europa