Move the police station back downtown
To the editor: In case anyone has not noticed, the entire lower floor of the Brattleboro parking structure is empty. The police have been having a really hard time getting downtown at night — witness all the break-ins and door smashes. Many of us who spend time downtown — merchants, people who like to socialize in the community, people with housing insecurity, shoppers, and eaters — have all noticed this lack of police presence. Some of us had been very unhappy, and even outspoken against the move of the police to the relatively crime-free Black Mountain Road.
In the 38 years I have been a downtown business owner, I have seen many iterations of police in Brattleboro. When I opened Everyone's Books, the police were old school — all white men, bullying those who were homeless or mentally disturbed, but checking the downtown every night more than once. I for one am grateful that those guys are retired. In the course of the decades, there were attempts at community policing, some of which seemed to be effective. Police were on bicycles briefly. They walked the beat downtown, and at one time, I think they knew exactly who was doing what in the downtown area. The current police force seems to be generally more respectful of those suffering mental health crises or drug crises than in the bad old days, but sadly, they are just too far from the scene and there are not enough of them, although that looks like it is a problem being addressed by our new police chief.
So now, why can't the police station move back downtown? The parking garage is dangerous, filthy, and due to the lack of lighting, lack of policing, and many dark and easily unseen places, is a mecca for people who are doing bad things.
It costs money, but we do have a large COVID-related grant that needs to be spent — could that be used to move the police station to where it is really needed? I believe we really need to consider public safety in a way that makes our town safer for all. People like to blame the drug crisis for all our problems, but we are in a time that is tough for many — mental health crises are at a high right now for many reasons, and our housing shortage and high prices are also a huge problem. Community policing has never been so needed. I know there are those who feel that police are not needed, but I believe that the model of policing that is part social worker, part active community member, part observer, and part enforcer can work to make a community safer, more welcoming, and a better place to raise our kids.
Nancy Braus
Guilford, Aug. 26