Editor of the Reformer:
The Select Board in Dummerston – and every other Vermont town – should move 2021's annual town meeting from indoors in March to outdoors in May. Lots of towns in western Massachusetts did this in spring 2020. The deadline for Vermont select boards to do this is January. “I think it's January 20,” JP Isabelle told me on November 12. He is a lawyer who works for the Vermont Secretary of State. If select boards fail to do this, the result will almost certainly be no annual town meeting in 2021. Townspeople would use ballots to vote yes or no on the select board's budget proposal.
In the two decades I have lived in Dummerston, at numerous annual town meetings townspeople have modified the select board's budget by doubling the board's $2,500 proposed annual investment in farmland protection to $5,000. As a result, two farms – the Bunker farm and the Moore farm – were permanently protected from development at a time when the USA is losing 6,000 acres of open space to development every day. Protecting open space is one of the best ways to stop climate change, which the world's leading scientists say is a major threat to earth's ability to support human life.
To join the effort to get the Dummerston Select Board to hold the annual town meeting the normal way, but outdoors in May, contact me at ewilliams@valleypost.org or call my landline phone: 802-254-2531.