To the editor: Over the next few weeks, Brattleboro residents and visitors will notice that the tower at the top of Mt. Wantastiquet will be gone.
The American Tower Company will be removing it, and in addition to the visual impact, the process will require a short and temporary rerouting of the Wantastiquet-Monadnock Trail around the summit and to the east. Thanks to a crew from the Chesterfield Conservation Commission, this rerouting has been accomplished. We thank the hiking community for their understanding and encourage them to follow the caution signs and the blue flagging temporarily in place for the bypass around the summit.
For further information about the closure and the Wantastiquet-Monadnock Trail in general, go to WMTcoalition.org.
Tom Duston, coordinator, WMT Coalition
Chesterfield, May 25