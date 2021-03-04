To the editor: I grew up in a small village, in more innocent times, and had the good fortune to be able to explore the countryside and develop a bond, I should say a love affair, with nature, our Mother Earth. I talked to the trees and they talked to me. I was free to play outdoors with my friends and we played in the dirt and mud – and made mud pies which I recall we ate often when we played dinner-time.
We now know, eating mud pies is not unhealthy for children, it is in fact advantageous to the immune system. Children raised with no exposure to bacteria, viruses and parasites are more likely to develop allergies and asthma. Soil is a good snack! However, if playgrounds and lawns are sprayed and covered with pesticides, then soil becomes a seriously unsafe snack.
Children today can’t play outdoors and enjoy all mother nature's offerings including mud pies? Why? Glyphosate! Roundup! So unfair! How can children develop a relationship with nature if they can't be exposed to its wonders and beauties without being harmed for having done so. Glyphosate is a toxic chemical that has been proven to cause lymphoma and other nasty debilitating illnesses. So …. not only are we depriving our children of a healthy bond with nature but we are endangering their health, should they venture to experience nature.
We need to stop using insecticides and herbicides and develop other means of controlling unwanted weeds. There are many alternatives! One way is to change our idea of beautiful! What is beautiful? What is beautiful about a solid green lawn? Why not a rock-garden lawn or a lawn full of flowers? We need some individuality, some diversity in our expression of beauty! Diversity has always proven to be a healthier alternative to uniformity.
Experiencing nature and developing a protective bond with Mother Earth is what we want for our children – we need our young to fight for the well-being of our beautiful planet and enjoy eating mud pies along the way.
Letitia Scordino
Dorset, Feb. 23