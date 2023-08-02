To the editor: I read Arlo Mudgett’s column ("The View from Faraway Farm: Not the same language," July 29) on changes to the English language with some amusement. Yes, the language is changing, but many slang terms that threatened to take over actually drop out of common use and become symbols of their time, e.g., beatnik slang or counter-culture terms from the '60s that are now used mostly for humorous effect, and which your kids won’t understand.
However, Mr. Mudgett doesn’t seem familiar with the midwestern dialect that he expresses amazement at in the speech of Kevin Brown of Iowa. Phrases like “the distributor needs replaced” are not expressions of laziness, nor are they idiosyncratic to Kevin Brown. This construction is a long-standing part of the midwestern dialect, which I heard often when I lived in east central Illinois during the 90s. My very helpful neighbor would ask if my lane needs plowed, which after some head-scratching I understood as asking if my driveway needs to be plowed.
These things sounded just as bad to me as they do to Mr. Mudgett, but they have nothing to do with the internet or the speaker's laziness and more than any other construction does. They are just the way people in parts of the country say things. I wonder if people who talk that way wonder just what is wrong with Arlo Mudgett that he always puts extra words in when they are not needed. Maybe there is something wrong with him! Or perhaps there are just different dialects of English, as there have always been.
Sincerely,
Gregory Murphy
Brattleboro, July 28