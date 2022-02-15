To the editor: We occupy a world in which lies are unfortunately common currency and are the linguistic glue which molds communication within our daily lives. They proliferate in news media, social media, and especially in the Congress. Those who utter lies in full knowledge of the untruths they are stating are reprehensible and dangerous. Is there any area where one can find truth? Yes. There is truth in music. The feelings expressed so openly by Bach in the "Brandenburg Concertos;" by Beethoven in String Quartet; by The Beatles in "Eleanor Rigby" conceal nothing. Listen to Sammy Davis, Jr., sing "Mr. Bojangles." The creators express openly their deepest feelings for any and all to scrutinize. Music is truth clothed in beauty — an immeasurable gift.
Lynda Copeland
Halifax, Feb. 1