To the editor:
The computerness of modern life savages too many of my days. By 'computerness' I mean the combination of my own computer's erraticness and the perversity of systems and businesses I have to deal with.
You can attribute some of my difficulty to being old. But most of the difficulties are not of my making. They're the result of a) anyone's fallibility in handling hyper-complexity and b) underlying it all, the silicon chip created 62 years ago.
It has not increased human happiness. It has speeded communication and life beyond what humans were designed for. It has enabled the proliferation of options beyond our needs, cluttered our days, intruded everywhere, facilitated terrorism and shallowed childhood. And we have fifty 'friends' but no one to turn to.
Byron Stookey,
Brattleboro, Jan. 29