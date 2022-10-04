To the editor:
Saturday: Went to Rescue Inc. Brattleboro High School clinic and got my bivalent Pfizer booster. I didn’t even feel the needle. I did taste my Royal Chelsea ice cream self-care treat. Sweet.
Sunday: I tested before having an octogenarian friend over for supper. Negative. Party on.
Monday: Our carpenter came to the house, masked, for a quick outside chore, bringing his son, also masked, due to an outbreak at the boy’s school. My cat and the boy got to say hello to each other through the sliding door screen. Then I read about the president’s statement on 60 Minutes. Sigh.
Tuesday: My husband heads to Bennington SW VT Medical Center, on the hunt for his bivalent booster. No Moderna? No problem. Pfizer it is. Later, I note via Zoom that a town leader is finally back in the saddle after his bout with this disease. Relief, and gratitude.
Wednesday: On my lunch time walk, I come face-to-face with a deer. We stare at each other for a minute. I want so much to tell this to my dad, a hunter, who died from COVID on January 6, 2021, as vaccines started being rolled out. Tears.
Thursday: My mother texts. Her friend that she’d had breakfast and shopped with on Wednesday just tested positive. He later falls, and needs help getting up. I listen to the response about COVID leadership by the Windham 6 State Rep candidates at the Rotary Forum via Zoom. I’m on mute.
Friday: My mother’s friend goes to ER after falling again during his telehealth appointment. Make a mental note that it won’t kill me to continue to mask when around others at this weekend’s outdoor events. Trauma reopens. Anger.
Saturday: I read the Reformer’s Opinion piece “How many died from the vax” with reliable numbers. Validated. I will not shut up nor give up.
Neighbors, get up-to-date with your COVID vaccines and with your flu shot, too. Let’s be not sick together. We are where we are. Please and thank you.
Edee Edwards
Halifax, Sept. 27