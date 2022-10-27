To the editor: I am a native Vermonter, U.S. Army veteran, property owner, resident, voter and taxpayer of Vernon, Vermont. I have never met and do not personally know the present Vernon/Guilford Vermont State Representative, Sara Coffey. With all the information available on our Vermont State Legislative website as well as other tracking websites, I have the information necessary to assess the job Sara has been doing as our Windham 1, state representative for the past four years.
We all have to live under the laws and policies our elected officials vote into place. Holding our elected officials accountable is our duty as citizens in our constitutional republic form of government. (Article 6.) We elect individual persons to serve us and represent us in our government. We should hold them to the standard and purpose of their elected position.
While Sara Coffey professes to be a Democrat, she has voted along with the radical Progressives during her time serving as a representative. While all legislators take an oath to uphold the Vermont Constitution, some Vermont lawmakers including Sara have ignored their oaths and flagrantly voted on and passed bills that usurp the Vermont Constitution. Many of the bills proposed and passed by Vermont legislators work against the individual freedoms and privileges they take an oath to protect.
Many of the bills proposed and passed by Vermont legislators are unbalanced and draw conclusions without facts. They hyper-focus on dividing Vermont citizens into levels of importance rather than working for the best interests of all human beings who are taxpayers and residents of Vermont. It is also very obvious reading many bills; the climate, the weather and the land are given far more importance and focus than the lives of human beings.
My wife, Nancy Gassett is running against Sara Coffey on November 8 for the Windham 1 position. She is running to give Vernon and Guilford residents and taxpayers a clear choice. If you want to be represented by someone who believes in and will work to protect the individual freedoms and privileges we all have equally as declared by our United States and Vermont constitutions, vote for Nancy. She is resolved and she will stand up and speak out for common sense, livable policies without prejudice.
All voters, taxpayers, property owners and residents of Vernon and Guilford should do their own assessments of Sara’s voting record. You can do this by reading Nancy’s blog titled, “Do you Know How Your Representative is Voting.” You will find this blog along with other information about Nancy’s candidacy on her website at: ngassett4vernonguilfordvtrep.com or nancygassett.com.
You can also visit Vermont’s Legislative Website for voting information at: https://legislature.vermont.gov/bill/search.
Please remember to vote on or before November 8!
Thank you for your consideration.
Dale Gassett
Vernon, Oct. 24