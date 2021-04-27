To the editor: S.13 - a bill which is under discussion in the House Committee on Education - is being referred to as a Pupil Weighting Task Force. However, it is actually written as a study of the education funding model, not a committee to recommend how best to implement the weights outlined in the Pupil Weighting Factors Report of 2019. We do not need another study of the pupil weighting formula.
As you can see from much testimony in committee and letters from constituents, school boards, education associations, the Social Equity Caucus and the Rural Caucus, the scope of this task force must be narrowed to create a plan to implement the scientifically and mathematically proven correct weights.
I am calling on my elected representatives, Representative Emily Long, Senator Becca Balint, and Senator Jeannette White, to listen to their constituents and these associations by asking all three of them to narrow the scope of S.13 and create a taskforce to singularly create a plan to implement the new weights.
Your constituents are watching, and we expect you to represent our interests, not the interests of your committee chairs.
Sincerely,
Douglas Korb
Marlboro, April 22
Marlboro School Board Member
Member of the Coalition for Vermont Student Equity