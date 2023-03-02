Nate Snell for Putney Select Board
To the editor: I am writing to voice my full support for Nate Snell for the Putney Town Select Board.
I first got to know Nate during my tenure as co-operator/manager of the Putney General Store. Nate was a reliable and personable employee who assumed significant responsibilities. His is currently employed as manager of the Putney Diner. His employment at both of these local establishments have allowed him to get to know a diverse slice of the Putney community .
Along with other town residents he is active with the VCRD (Vermont Council for rural Development), working to address issues of importance to the community.
A young person, born and raised in Putney, Nate is running to be a part of Putney’s future, bringing the important perspective of the next generation.
I would whole heartedly encourage the residents of Putney to join me in voting Nate Snell for Town Select Board.
Sincerely,
Betsy MacIsaac
Putney, Feb. 28