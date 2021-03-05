Editor of the Reformer: Natural burial — also known as green burial and conservation burial — has become a movement nationally because of its ecological and sustainability benefits, and the opportunity it gives loved ones to honor in death the values held in life by a family member who’s passed on.
Vermont is a leader among states for having set statutory guidelines for towns to have natural burial conducted in their jurisdiction.
At a recent public hearing, the Newfane Select Board unanimously approved a Zoning Bylaw amendment to allow natural burial grounds as a conditional use in Resource Districts (where conservation is protected) following the unanimous recommendation of the Planning Commission and a petition signed by 75 town residents. Hats off to the Town of Newfane for its persistence and commitment in creating the opportunity for this conservation strategy to take root in our community.