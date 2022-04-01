Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.