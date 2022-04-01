To the Editor: In the Reformer article [12/21/2021] on the civil rights and bullying complaint filed with the Vermont Human Rights Commission by the Vermont American Civil Liberties Union against Twin Valley High School, Principal Anna Roth, is quoted as saying the Nazi salute is “just something the kids did here.” In fact it would be more accurate for her to say it is something “we" did here. The principal is the leader of the school community. When open signs of bigotry are publicly shown on school grounds those behaviors have become a feature of a school’s culture. It is a matter of ‘we’ - not ’they’.
Our nation, our state, our own families and loved ones fought the Nazis. The Nazis were authoritarian thugs who committed mass murder. The last thing I expect to read in the newspaper is that the Nazi salute is a part of what we “do" in any school in Vermont. Think about it for a minute. I trust that you are sickened and appalled.
Two powerful stories about teachers educating about the illness of Nazism are found in the films "Freedom Writers" and "The Paper Clip Project." Both films - easily accessible online - are based on true stories in American public schools teaching about the Nazis. There is no excuse for children in America to pretend they are Nazis - and less excuse for educational leaders to accept it as part of their school culture.
Andy Davis
Brattleboro, Feb. 18