To the editor: We're in a climate emergency. The last thing we need is logging of 70 acres of wetland and forest, and building a house at the end of a very long driveway to be constructed through wetlands and forest. But that is exactly what's proposed in Dummerston. Most or all of the neighbors are opposed. We need a lawyer, and people willing to protest in-person, at the entrance to this forest. Please contact me to get involved: ewilliams@valleypost.org or call my landline 802-254-2531. Thank you.
Eesha Williams
Dummerston, April 1