New businesses are a welcome addition
To the editor: As we turn over another year, I'd like to highly recommend two relatively new businesses in Brattleboro. One is the Love Buzz coffee truck in Black Mountain Square. The brews are among the best in town! Food available as well. In these cold months you can drive right up — Matt and his crew are super friendly and will take care of you!
When I returned to town recently after a month away I was happily surprised to see a storefront window on Main Street occupied with sports memorabilia. That's right, in Brattleboro! The name is Lucky Lansdownes. Walk right in and you won't know where to look first. There is something for everyone in every sport. You can walk all the way to the back of the shop and see a mini Brattleboro Union High School Hall of Fame(!), at the same time gawking at various artifacts and photos adorning the walls. Allow at least a half an hour!
It is refreshing to see both of these business ventures in Brattleboro. Hopefully, with our continued support they will be around for a long time!
Moby Pearson
Brattleboro, Dec. 30