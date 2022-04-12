To the editor: On Feb. 5, a large van pulled up to a Brattleboro chain hotel parking lot. The barking was loud, and the five or so pre-approved new dog adopters welcomed their new Vermont dogs on the first stop of this dog delivery trip. These dogs had all suffered abuse and neglect in Mississippi, and For the Love of Dogs Vermont, a shelterless rescue service based in Waitsfield, pulled them from the certain death of the kill shelter, vaccinated them and helped them become physically healthy before placing them in the transport van.
Our new dog, Bernie, is an amazingly grateful fellow. He smiles when he runs, he "pets" us with his paws, and he does everything he can to show he knows he has a new life and likes it a lot. I have had dogs all my life, but never taken in a rescue before. It is far more gratifying than I understood — seeing this previously traumatized pooch become happy and well adjusted is amazing.
Thank you to those who make this possible.
Nancy Braus
Putney, Feb. 21