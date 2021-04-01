New village trustees, workers needed in Saxtons River
Dear Saxtons River voters,
Saxtons River is a village of volunteers — from the fire department and FAST squad to the 4th of July committee. This spring, the village trustees are looking for new volunteers to join our local government, keeping Saxtons River clean, safe, and lively. Vote to elect the new positions at the Annual Meeting, Monday, April 12. Call or email any Saxtons River official for more information, using the phone numbers and emails listed at www.rockinghamvt.org/saxtons-river-village- trustees.
Needed: two registered voters from the village to replace retiring trustees. The five-member board meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month. You won’t make a dime for this work, but you can have a real impact on every household. Trustees serve one- or two-year terms, and are elected at the Saxtons River Annual Meeting on the second Monday in April. We are also looking for an organized tax collector, delinquent tax collector, and village treasurer. You need spreadsheet and mail merge skills; town stipend for the 100-110 hour/year work.
Amy Howlett, village trustee
Saxtons River, March 26