To the editor: The world needs a New World Order. There is something fundamentally and drastically wrong with a world that tolerates one man who kills thousands, injures thousands more, destroys a country and harms millions through food and energy deprivation.
Perhaps the United Nations should change its governance to eliminate the Security Council, develop an international military and install a system whereby a majority vote of countries allows the U.N. to act against dictators. Or, perhaps NATO should defend not only its members, but its members' neighbors. Or, perhaps the U.S. should increase its support of Ukraine, in order to allow that beleaguered country to win.
Ukraine has to win this war. If not, Putin has won. And that would be completely unacceptable. It is time for leaders to get more creative.
Sally Fegley
Brookline, June 14