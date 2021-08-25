To the editor: Vermonters need to know that our state has plans to remodel and convert a bed and breakfast on a rural road in Newbury into a locked down correctional facility for up to six adjudicated, violent boys (ages 12-17) owned and operated by the Becket group (a New Hampshire business) at the cost of close to $2,000 a day per youth, or annually $600,000 for each detained youth, paid for by Vermont taxpayers.
Sean Brown of the Department of Children and Youth (DCF) chose this location, with the financial support of the Vermont Senate and House, while he promised support from local residents. He has met nothing but outrage from the people of Newbury for his choice, an expedient one, rather than converting or renovating already state-owned properties. He needed a facility after closing Woodside in Essex, and Becket, who owned this vacant property, offered to set up and operate this detention center for the state at the state's expense, rather than renovate and hire staff to operate in an already state-owned secure site.
Newbury is a small town of 2,000 residents with no police at all. There is no commerce other than a general store. The present choice for the proposed secure facility is outside the village, in a rural conservation area. The only appeal, for the people who live here or for the attraction of new residents, is its rural, pastoral, safe and secure landscape.
This proposed facility will not only impact our small town, but it also will impact all tax-paying Vermonters, as the state will pay for all architectural work, all construction, all security, all employees to the tune of about $5 million of our tax dollars and another $5 million tax dollars to operate on a yearly basis (all paid by our tax dollars to a N.H. organization).
Please contact your local senators and representatives and question their support for this project. Please show support for your neighbors in Newbury. We might not have any control over what happens in Washington, D.C., but in our own Vermont? Don't let the state impose their will and change our rural nature.
Thank you.
Barbara Krulewitz
Newbury, Aug. 21