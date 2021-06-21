To the editor: Regarding the June 15 Yemen Blues concert at Next Stage Arts in Putney, the call by community members for a boycott and the response by Next Stage Executive Director Keith Marks.

Commentary: Community members advocate boycott of Yemen Blues concert in Putney The following statement is from local community members and others with ties to this area.

Advancing multicultural understanding through the arts is an admirable practice, and indeed, one that seems to flourish in southeastern Vermont (consider the varied offerings at Stone Church Arts, The Vermont Jazz Center, and dozens of smaller venues).

Keith Marks: Art is a passport to other cultures Hello, my name is Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage. For many, we haven’t had th…

Of course, Next Stage Arts, too, has contributed much to broadening the musical horizons of Vermonters and others. But has the organization ever before received funding from a government that is widely seen to be in violation of international law, as Israel is, by virtue of its occupation of Palestine? Why now? Why was funding from the Israeli government necessary to bring Yemen Blues here (after all, the group is based in NYC)? What purpose did it serve for the Israeli Consul General of New England to provide official sponsorship? Could Next Stage Arts not have forgone the funding and still been true to its stated mission of advancing multicultural understanding?

Perhaps the management and board of Next Stage Arts are not aware that there is growing support among American progressives – Jews and non-Jews alike – for the cause of Palestinian freedom? This is coupled with an increasing willingness to speak out against the conflation of criticism of official Israeli policy with anti-Semitism.

Cultural (and commercial) boycott movements helped dismantle South African apartheid. In fact, the boycott is a tried and true American way of voicing dissent against abhorrent policies and practices. But there is a simple way to avoid such tactics here in Putney – do not advance the Israeli government's agenda under the guise of bringing diversity to the rural masses.

Thank you,

Beth Stickney

Bellows Falls, June 14