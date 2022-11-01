To the editor: When someone runs for public office, he owes the voters a brief explanation of what makes him different and the better choice. Here is mine for residents in Chesterfield, Hinsdale, and Westmoreland:
1) As your state representative, I will listen to town officials and residents to learn what they expect from the state. I have already met with the Select Boards in each town and, if elected, will continue to do so regularly;
2) I will be our towns’ active voice in the State House of Representatives;
3) I will report back regularly to our towns on important state issues;
4) I will work cooperatively with the governor, legislative leaders, and everyone in Concord to achieve the priorities identified by elected officials and residents in our towns; and
5) I will advocate in the House for a fair return of our state tax dollars, smaller government, and local control over local issues.
I thank the voters of Cheshire House District 6 for their consideration.
Respectfully,
Rick Merkt
Westmoreland, N.H., Oct. 30