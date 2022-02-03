To the editor: Nicaragua resembles other Central American countries in that (1) the U.S. has greatly interfered with its government, and (2) violence, lawlessness and poverty reign.
Nicaragua’s 48 percent poverty rate makes it one of the poorest countries in the Americas. It has long been ruled or heavily influenced by other countries. Several times the U.S. dispatched military forces to the country. In the 1980s we supported rebel groups attacking the elected government. The Somoza family ruled directly or indirectly starting in the 1930s.
In the 1967 election widely viewed as fraudulent, Anastasio Somoza Debayle was elected president. He stepped down in 1972 amid scandal and unrest. Months later a devastating earthquake provided a pretext for Somoza to seize full control and rule by decree. Most Nicaraguans suffered under his rule. The Somoza clan controlled 60 percent of economic activity, education was minimal, and three quarters of the rural population could not read or write. Violence was rampant, with the National Guard responsible for torture, rape and murder.
In 1979 the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLM) overthrew Somoza. While they made important gains in health, education and land reform, U.S. sanctions and the war with the “contras” — U.S. backed and funded right wing groups — limited needed economic reconstruction. The Reagan administration suspended aid to Nicaragua, while funding and training the Contras. When Congress prohibited further aid to the Contras in 1982, Reagan used the proceeds of arms sold to Iran to continue funding them, triggering the infamous “Iran Contra” affair.
The Sandinistas’ Daniel Ortega was elected president in 1984. After the Sandinistas lost the next three elections, Ortega returned to the presidency in 2006. He remains president to this day, although his regime has become increasingly repressive, alienating many of his former revolutionary allies and earning him comparisons to Somoza.
After all the turmoil and bloodshed, Nicaragua is not far from where it was in the 1930s. And for all the U.S. meddling there, premised on making Nicaragua more like us, the current political situation in the U.S. puts us at risk for becoming more like Nicaragua.
Magdalena Usategui
Shaftsbury, Jan. 29