To the editors: Last weekend I took a guided tour with citizen activist Karl Meyer. He led a party of 30 down to the Rock Dam (Greenfield, Mass.) on the Connecticut River, where shortnose sturgeon have spawned for many thousands of years. It was a bright day, and the river sparkled in the sun. But there was an ugly reddish sludge bubbling up from underneath -- visible in the woods as we walked down towards the dam, and at the edge of the water. This effluent emanates from the Northfield Mountain Pumped Storage Project (NMPS), run by the Canadian company, First Light, who have been contaminating the river, and killing the fish for most of the last half century.
Their license should not be renewed.
Back in 1872, the Supreme Court ordered all private owners and operators of river dams to provide safe passage for migrating fish as they moved up and down the Connecticut River. NMPS is in clear violation of that legislation. Their machinery obliterates American shad, Blueback herring, American eels and sea lamprey, suctioning out migrating adults and juveniles, their larvae and their eggs, as they travel upstream to New Hampshire and Vermont, and back again to the Atlantic, killing hundreds of millions of aquatic animals a year.
Please help spread the word about this failure to protect. Our rivers, our fish, our community, deserve much better.
Yours truly,
Christian McEwen
Williamsburg, Mass., May 29