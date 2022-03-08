To the editor: In response to a commentary ("Living with the Long Emergency: Cultivating a modest alternative to polarization") published on Feb. 10, it is true that Tim Stevenson might want to sit down and have a respectful conversation with armed Nazis, proud boys, 3 percenters, and the anti-vaxxers who have been violently threatening health care personnel. He might consider reading what they are saying: they want people who are not like them, who are not conservative, white, heterosexual Christians, to disappear. We, those of us who do not fit that profile, listen to their words, and understand that we are not being invited to sit down with these guys for a beer.

Living with the Long Emergency: Cultivating a modest alternative to polarization There is a growing fear amongst those who make it their business to study such matters that …

The Trump cult, the Q Anon cult (are they different?) and those who belong to the traditionally American racist organizations such as the Klan, the American Nazis — do they really deserve, to paraphrase Tim, to be respectfully listened to? Honestly, do we need to hear any more hateful words about the inferiority of Black folks, the Jewish bankers' control over the world, the demeaning of gay and trans people, and the way immigrants are destroying the country? Do we really need to listen to this and on top of that be respectful?

In principle, finding common ground is just great. However, since the first slave ship arrived in 1619, unity has never been possible. As long as millions of white Americans feel that they can imprison, kill and demean Black Americans, as long as this same crowd feels fine unifying with people who state publicly that getting a vaccine is more aggressively awful than Jews (who they don't even feel are human anyhow) being gassed in camps, as long as making life as difficult as possible for LGBTQ people and women who need reproductive rights, there is no common ground, and there never will be.

This is a time to fight for our beliefs. Time to stand up for justice, fairness, and equality. None of which any of the far right seems to believe are values worth supporting.

Nancy Braus

Putney, Feb. 10