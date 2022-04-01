To the editor: Watching the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, it is clear the words over the door of the Supreme Court "Equal Justice Under Law" is the biggest lie. It is being clearly illustrated if you are a woman or black or both you can be insulted and ridiculed for making the mistake of being a dedicated public servant.
"Public servants should serve the public," not themselves, which is what a number of the senators are doing. Regardless of the fact Judge Jackson is clearly more qualified than the last three justices confirmed to the Supreme Court, these senators' conduct over the last three days demonstrates clearly there is no equal treatment let alone justice in the U.S.
While people are dying in Ukraine for democracy, senators Cornyn, Cruz, Hawley are making a mockery of democracy in America.
Dean Lynch
Westminster West, March 24